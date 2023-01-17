Willow wireless breast pump first to get convenient Apple Watch monitoring and control

Michael Potuck

Jan. 17th 2023 5:00 am PT

Fully wireless breast pump Willow has gained the convenience and control of Apple Watch support today. The company says it’s the first in-bra wireless pump to deliver the handy feature that offers an even more seamless experience.

Earlier this month, Willow launched the Apple Watch support for a select group of customers, and today the support for Apple’s wearable has launched for everyone.

Here’s how the company pitches the Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch features:

  • More Convenience. Willow 3.0 first freed moms from the wall with 360°, spill-proof mobility. Now we’re giving moms more convenience with Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch. Manage your session right from your wrist. No digging for your phone.*
  • More Control. With the Willow 3.0 Apple Watch companion app, you can start and pause your session, toggle between stimulation and expression pump modes, and increase or decrease your suction levels by pump with a single tap. It’s that easy!
  • Less Guessing and Stressing. Simply glance down at your watch to see when you finished your last session and pump-specific volume output, track your milk output per pump in real-time and check your pumps’ battery levels.

Willow CEO shared some thoughts on the launch:

“As a mother, there is so much we can’t control, and pumping sessions should not be one of them. We designed the Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch companion app to seamlessly extend the Willow Pump experience and give moms more ease and control,” said Laura Chambers, CEO of Willow. “Moms deserve the best in technology, and we are endlessly innovating at Willow to deliver it. We listen to their feedback and build solutions to their most pressing challenges. More than half of Willow moms regularly use an Apple Watch, and many want to control their pumps with their smartwatches. Moms asked, and Willow delivered.”

The Willow 3.0 wireless breast pump system is available direct from the company It’s also FSA/HSA eligible and can be covered by insurance.

Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch requires on watchOS 8 or later, and Apple Watch Series 3 and above. You can pick up the latest update now from the App Store.

