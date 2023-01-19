HomePass for HomeKit updated with support for Matter accessory setup codes

HomePass is an app that lets users easily store and manage all the setup codes for their HomeKit accessories. Since its introduction in 2018, the app has been updated multiple times with new features. Now with its latest update, HomePass for HomeKit also lets users store Matter accessory setup codes.

HomePass is now ready for Matter

For those unfamiliar, the Matter new standard is supported by companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Google to make smart home devices interoperable across multiple platforms. This is a significant upgrade, as it means accessory makers no longer need to individually adopt each smart home platform, such as HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home.

Matter already includes support for the most common categories of smart home accessories: lighting and electrical, HVAC controls, window coverings and shades, safety and security sensors, door locks, and media devices, including TVs, controllers, and bridges.

On Apple devices, support for the Matter standard was introduced with iOS 16.1. And to ensure that iOS and macOS users can continue to take advantage of HomePass, the app was updated on Thursday with support for Matter accessory setup codes. According to the release notes for version 1.9.17, the app now lets users scan and store “all Matter code types.”

We heard you, it matters, so we added Matter support to HomePass! New in this update is the ability to scan and store all Matter code types, QR, NFC or text.

HomePass for HomeKit also offers support for custom accessories, Dark Mode, and an easy backup tool for user codes. The app is available on the App Store for $2.99 as a one-time purchase. It works with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

