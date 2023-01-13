HomeKit Weekly: The current state of HomeKit door locks

Are you tired of fumbling with keys every time you want to enter your home? Do you worry about the security of traditional locks, especially when you’re away from home? If so, it might be time to consider a HomeKit door lock. HomeKit door locks are smart locks that can be controlled and monitored through your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. With HomeKit, you can unlock your door with the tap of a button, or even just by using your voice. You can also set up automation rules to unlock your door at certain times of day, or when certain events occur, such as your arrival home.

You can also build automations to turn on specific lights when your door is unlocked as you arrive home. Not only do HomeKit door locks offer convenience and ease of use, but they also provide an extra layer of security. With HomeKit, you can receive notifications when your door is unlocked or locked, so you can always know the status of your home’s security. You can also grant temporary access to friends, family, or service providers without having to physically give them a key.

In this week’s edition of HomeKit Weekly, I am going to look at the entire lineup of the most popular options as well as look at which options support Apple Home Key

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

What is Home Key for HomeKit?

Added in 2021’s iOS 15 update. Apple Home Key allows you to unlock your door using NFC technology, provided that your lock has the necessary hardware support. Currently, there are a limited number of HomeKit locks that offer this feature, but more are expected to adopt it in the future. To use Home Key, you’ll need a lock that is compatible with NFC. The Home Key feature will be stored in the Wallet app on your iPhone or Apple Watch, along with other items like credit cards and CarKey. When you approach your door, you can simply open the Wallet app and unlock your door with the tap of a button. You can also give temporary access to guests by sharing a pass with them.

August Smart Lock 4th Generation

The August Smart Lock 4th Generation is a smart door lock that can be controlled by the August app or the Home App. It’s one of the easier HomeKit locks to install as you only need to replace the inside part of the deadbolt so the outside plate can remain the same. I’ve used various versions of the August Lock for a couple of years now, and it’s probably my wife’s favorite smart home accessory.

It’s available from Amazon or Best Buy.

Level Lock

The Level Lock is a sleek and stylish HomeKit door lock that offers a range of convenient and secure features. One of the standout features of the Level Lock is its ability to blend seamlessly into your door, as it replaces only the interior thumb turn of your existing deadbolt. This means that from the outside, your door looks just like any other, but on the inside, you have all of the smart features of a HomeKit lock.

If you’re looking for a smart lock that blends into your existing deadbolt, Level Lock might be your best option. Like August, it also allows you to reuse your existing keys.

You can purchase it from Amazon or Best Buy.

Level Lock+

The Level Lock+ is the upgraded version of the popular Level Lock, offering even more convenience and security features for your home. One of the key differences between the two is that the Level Lock+ is equipped with Home Key support, allowing you to unlock your door using NFC technology. This means that you can simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to the lock to gain entry, without the need for keys or passwords.

In addition to Home Key support, the Level Lock+ offers all of the features of the original Level Lock, such as the ability to lock and unlock your door using your voice, the Level app, or your Apple Watch. You can also set up automation rules to lock or unlock your door at certain times of day, or when certain events occur, such as your arrival home. The lock is also equipped with a tamper-resistant interior cover and a strong, secure deadbolt, ensuring the safety of your home.

It’s available exclusively from The Apple Store.

Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock

The Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock is a reliable and feature-packed HomeKit door lock that offers a range of convenient and secure features. One of the standout features of the Kwikset Premis is its touchscreen display, which allows you to easily unlock your door using a passcode. You can also set up multiple passcodes for different users, so each person can have their own unique code. This is especially useful if you have a babysitter or cleaner who needs temporary access to your home.

In addition to its touchscreen display, the Kwikset Premis also offers a range of other smart features. You can lock and unlock your door using your voice, the Kwikset app, or even your Apple Watch. You can also set up automation rules to lock or unlock your door at certain times of day, or when certain events occur, such as your arrival home. The lock is also equipped with a tamper-resistant interior cover and a strong, secure deadbolt, so you can have peace of mind when it comes to the safety of your home.

It can be purchased from Amazon or Best Buy.

The Aqara Smart Door Lock A100

In early 2022, Aqara announced its Aqara Smart Door Lock A100. The A100 Zigbee lock is a modern and elegant design equipped with the latest technologies available in the market – including support for Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant so users can ask Siri or Google’s virtual assistant to unlock door.

One of the headline features of the A100 is its support for Home Key. As you’ve probably gathered at this point from reading this article, there are not many locks that support Home Key just yet, so it’s exciting to see Aqara bring support for it. The A100 Zigbee lock features many security features, such as auto-locking after the door is closed and an open door alert. And if you prefer a more convenient way to unlock your home – such as with biometric technology or other fingerprint scanners – then this smart lock can be programmed accordingly. To make the most of your security, you can set up one-time passwords for sporadic use by family members and guests. These passwords will only work at specific times on certain days.

It’s not available for purchase in the US at this time, but it’s coming later this year.

Schlage Encode Plus

Schlage Encode Plus is a HomeKit-enabled smart door lock that can be controlled over HomeKit as well as the Schlage app. One of the features that makes it attractive over some other options is the range of styles it comes in for the exterior facing part of the lock. It’s also one of the few locks that support Home Key support.

It can be purchased from Amazon, Lowes, or Home Depot.

Yale Assure Lock 2

The Yale Assure Lock 2 is a stylish and feature-packed HomeKit door lock that offers a range of convenient and secure features. One of the standout features of the Yale Assure Lock 2 is its sleek design, which includes a large, backlit touchscreen keypad that is resistant to weather and other outdoor elements. This lock is designed to be keyless, so you can simply enter your passcode on the keypad to unlock your door.

It can be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, or Home Depot

Wrap-up on HomeKit door locks

HomeKit door locks offer a range of convenient and secure features that can make your home life easier and more secure. With HomeKit, you can lock and unlock your door using Siri or the Home app. With HomeKit, you can build scenes and automation and connect your lock to other HomeKit-compatible accessories. Overall, HomeKit door locks are a great addition to any smart home, offering convenience, security, and peace of mind. Whether you want a sleek and stylish lock with a touchscreen display, or a more traditional-looking lock with advanced smart features, there is a HomeKit door lock that is right for you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: