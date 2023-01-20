UFC Teixeira vs Hill is set for Saturday, January 21 at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Here’s how to watch UFC 283 on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and the web.

Below we’ll cover how to watch UFC 283 featuring the light heavyweight title bout Teixeira vs Hill with ESPN+ as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 283 at a ~30% discount ($124.98, reg. $178.). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $79.99.

Other UFC 283 fights include the flyweight title bout Figueiredo vs Moreno, Burns vs Magny, and more. Prelims kick off at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 am ET with the main event set for 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET.

How to watch UFC 283 Teixeira vs Hill on iPhone, Apple TV, web

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 283 and a year of ESPN+ at a 30% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 283, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC 283

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 283 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $79.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC 283

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC and extra content, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass which goes from $9.99/month. However, Fight Pass usually only offers access to prelims, while Teixeira vs Hill requires a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad.

