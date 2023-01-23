iOS 16.3 fixes multiple security vulnerabilities along with iOS 15.7.3 and other updates

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and other software updates to the public. The new versions of the company’s operating systems come with new features but also bring multiple security patches. Not only that, but Apple also released updates with security patches for users running iOS 15. Read on as we detail what has been patched with the updates.

Security patches available with iOS 16.3

According to Apple’s website, both iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 fix two security exploits found in previous versions of the operating system. This includes patches in areas such as AppleMobileFileIntegrity, ImageIO, Kernel, Mail, Maps, Safari, and WebKit.

For instance, an exploit found in the Weather app could allow other apps to bypass Privacy preferences. In another security exploit related to WebKit, which is the engine for Safari and other web browsers on iOS, Apple has fixed two exploits that could lead to the arbitrary execution of malicious code. You can check some of the details below:

WebKit Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks. WebKit Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

Most of these patches are also available for Mac users with macOS Ventura 13.2, Apple TV users with tvOS 16.3, and Apple Watch users with watchOS 9.3. It’s worth noting that Apple has also released iOS 15.7.3, macOS Monterey 12.6.3, and macOS Big Sur 11.7.3 with the same patches for users who haven’t (or can’t) update their devices to the latest versions of the operating systems.

There’s even an update available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and other devices that are stuck on iOS 12. It’s worth noting that Apple is letting all users stay on iOS 15.7 while still receiving security patches instead of being forced to update to iOS 16. However, it’s unclear whether the company has plans to maintain support for iOS 15 for long.

