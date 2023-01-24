HomePod software update 16.3 now rolling out, here’s everything new

A number of new features are rolling out today to HomePod and HomePod mini users. With HomePod software version iOS 16.3, Apple is activating the temperature and humidity sensor in the HomePod mini, adding new features to Siri and more. Head below for the full release notes.

HomePod software 16.3: New features

HomePod software version 16.3 is rolling out now with the build number 2A1467. While Apple released iOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, and watchOS 9.3 yesterday, the company saved HomePod software 16.3 for today. Apple is also now rolling out tvOS 16.3 for the Apple TV.

Bloomberg reported almost two years ago that the HomePod mini included a temperature and humidity sensor that wasn’t actually being used. The report speculated that the sensor could be activated through a software update, and that’s exactly what Apple is now doing. With today’s update, HomePod mini users can now view temperature and humidity data in the Home app on their iPhones.

Here are the full release notes for HomePod software version 16.3:

Temperature and humidity sensing measures your indoor climate with HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod mini

Remastered ambient sounds are more immersive and can now be added to scenes, automations, and alarms in the Home app

Find My on HomePod now enables you to ask Sir for the location of friends and family, if they have shared it with you

Recurring Home automations can be set up using just your voice

Siri confirmation tone will now play to indicate when smart home requests are completed for accessories that may not visibly show a change or are located in a different room

Audio tuning optimizes spoken content such as podcasts for even greater clarity on HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod (1st generation)

Updated volume controls on HomePod (1st generation) give you more granular adjustments at lower volumes

Apple also says that the HomePod mini will soon support Sound Recognition, a feature also touted by Apple for the new full-size HomePod. This feature, however, isn’t expected to launch until later this spring, so it’s unlikely to be included in today’s software updates.

You can update your first-generation HomePod or your HomePod mini to software version 16.3 by going to the Home app on your iPhone, choosing your HomePod from the list of devices, and looking for the software update download.

