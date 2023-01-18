HomePod software 16.3 adds updated volume controls for original HomePod, new Siri features, more

Apple may have announced a second-generation full-size HomePod today, but it’s not abandoning the original model just yet. The company has released the final beta of HomePod software version 16.3, and it includes a handful of changes for the HomePod mini, the original HomePod, and even optimizations for the HomePod 2.

In Apple’s release notes, the company confirms that the temperature and humidity sensor in the HomePod mini is now active. This was first confirmed by Apple earlier today via its website, and these release notes add further corroboration that the feature is included in this firmware update.

Outside of that, the update also brings remastered ambient sounds to all HomePod models, as well as the ability to add these sounds to scenes, automations, and alarms via the Home app.

Other updates include:

Find My on HomePod now enables you to ask Siri for the location of friends and family if they have shared it with you

Recurring Home automations can be set up using just your voice

Siri confirmation tone will now play to indicate when smart home requests are completed for accessories that may not visibly show a change or are located in a different room

Audio tuning optimizes spoken content such as podcasts for even greater clarity on HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod (1st generation)

Updated volume controls on HomePod (1st generation) give you more granular adjustments at lower volumes

These are some pretty nice updates, particularly the improvements for the original full-size HomePod. HomePod software version 16.3 will be available to everyone sometime next week. The new second-generation HomePod is slated for a release on February 3.

