HomePod mini software update will activate hidden sensor and Sound Recognition feature

One of the features of the new full-size HomePod is an integrated temperature and humidity sensor. As it turns out, this feature is also rolling out soon to HomePod mini users as well, with Apple activating a sensor that was sitting dormant inside the smart speaker. A future software update will also add support for the Sound Recognition feature…

New features for HomePod mini

Bloomberg reported almost two years ago that the HomePod mini included a temperature and humidity sensor that wasn’t actually being used. The report speculated that the sensor could be activated through a software update, and that’s exactly what Apple is now doing.

Apple has updated its website for the HomePod mini to advertise the temperature and humidity sensor for the first time. Previously, the company had not even acknowledged the existence of this sensor. Apple says touts the temperature and humidity sensor as one of the ways the HomePod mini can serve as a “smart home hub.”

As of right now, we’re still waiting on the software update that enables this sensor to roll out to HomePod mini users. iOS 16.3 will be released to all users next week, alongside a new version of the HomePod software. It’s likely that these updates will be the ones to enable the sensor and expose the temperature and humidity data to users via the Home app.

Apple also says that HomePod mini will soon support Sound recognition, a feature also touted by Apple as a feature for the new full-size HomePod. This feature, however, isn’t expected to launch until later this spring, so it’s unlikely to be included in next week’s software updates.

On HomePod, Sound Recognition can listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and send a notification directly to your iPhone if a sound is identified.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: