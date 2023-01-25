Microsoft outage appears to be largely resolved, restoring Outlook, Teams, Azure

A widescale Microsoft outage had many users unable to access Outlook, Teams, Azure, and more. The company says it is rolling back a network change it believes to be responsible for the problem …

DownDetector started showing outages in the early hours of this morning, affecting a large number of Microsoft services:

Microsoft Teams

Exchange Online

Outlook

SharePoint Online

OneDrive for Business

Microsoft Graph

Power BI

Microsoft 365 admin portal

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Identity, and Endpoint

The company subsequently updated its Office 365 status page to reflect this.

Microsoft was initially unable to see the reason for the outages, but later said that it had “isolated the problem to networking configuration issues.” It subsequently figured out the cause.

We’ve rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact. We’re monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect.

BBC News reported that the Teams outage was particularly problematic.

Microsoft Teams is used by more than 280 million people globally, primarily in businesses and schools, where it can be of critical importance for calls, meetings and general service organisation. According to Downdetector, issues have been reported in many countries around the world, with thousands of reports in India and Japan alone. As well as Teams and Outlook, the services affected according to the Microsoft 365 status page are SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, PowerBi, and Microsoft 365 Admin Center. It says on the page that “any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services”.

As the BBC notes, it followed a bad day for the company, in which it reported its slowest sales growth in six years. Just a week earlier, the company slashed 10,000 jobs.

Photo: Ed Hardie/Unsplash

