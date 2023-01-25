Apple Fellow Phil Schiller confirms he’s now on Mastodon after deleting Twitter account

Following all the mess happening to Twitter after the company was acquired by Elon Musk, Apple Fellow and former Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller has deleted his account on the platform. However, those who still want updates from Schiller can now follow him on Mastodon.

Phil Schiller now has an official account on Mastodon

As noted by Mastodon users, someone claiming to be Phil Schiller has appeared on the social network recently. However, since Mastodon has no verified badges, it was difficult to know if the account actually belonged to Schiller. But now, 9to5Mac has confirmed with Schiller himself that his Mastodon account is official.

Blogger John Gruber (who has strong connections with top Apple executives) had also confirmed on his own that Schiller’s Mastodon account is official.

Although Schiller never confirmed the reasons why he deleted his Twitter account, it happened the same week that Elon Musk criticized Apple by implying that the company had stopped running advertisements on the social network. The new Twitter owner also said at the time that Apple hates free speech. Musk later met with Tim Cook at Apple Park, where Musk claims to have had a great conversation with the Apple CEO.

Twitter announced this week that it has officially banned developers from using the social network’s API to create third-party clients that replace the Twitter app or website. Due to the announcement, apps like Twitterrific and Tweetbot have been officially discontinued. The main reason could be the fact that these apps don’t show ads to users, therefore they hurt Twitter’s ads revenue.

Interestingly, one of Phil Schiller’s first posts on Mastodon was to promote Ivory – a new third-party client for Mastodon created by the Tweetbot developers.

