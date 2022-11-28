Elon Musk implies Apple hates free speech after ‘mostly stopped’ advertising on Twitter

In the latest development at Twitter, Elon Musk has taken to his social platform to share that Apple has “mostly stopped advertising.” Along with the announcement, he implied in his short tweet that the decision makes the iPhone maker an opponent of free speech.

Musk’s tweet today reads “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”

It comes after a series of events have led to speculation around whether Apple and Google would be in a position where they block Twitter from their app stores.

Over the weekend, Musk said “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.”

Shortly after the initial tweet about Apple stopping advertisements on Twitter, Musk included Apple CEO Tim Cook in the thread.

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

