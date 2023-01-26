Apple expanding China’s website censorship for users in Hong Kong

Apple’s Safari web browser has some filters to prevent users from accessing malicious websites. However, in China, these filters are managed by Tencent – a Chinese company – and they come with a lot of censorship. Now Apple is quietly expanding censorship of websites from China to users in Hong Kong.

Apple’s Safari web browser censoring websites in Hong Kong

According to a report by The Intercept, Safari users in Hong Kong are now being warned when they try to access certain websites. An error message says that the website has been blocked for the safety of users without further details. Although internet access in mainland China has been heavily censored for decades, the situation was much better in Hong Kong until a new security law in 2020.

Software engineer and former Apple employee Chu Ka-cheong noticed on December 30 that websites like GitLab (an online platform for open-source code) had suddenly stopped opening. According to Safari, the content was blocked because the website had “unverified information.”

“Access to GitLab was restored several days later, after the situation was brought to the company’s attention,” claims the report. Neither Apple nor Tencent explained why the website had been banned. Even though access to GitLab has been restored, it’s unclear how many other websites were affected or even why the censorship imposed by China was expanded to Hong Kong without explanation.

This also led to concerns about Apple complying to the Chinese government’s demands despite selling privacy as a built-in feature of its products and services.

Presumably people purchase Apple devices because they believe the company when they say that ‘privacy is a fundamental human right’. What they fail to add is *except if you are Chinese.

Apple says it is committed to free speech

Back in 2020, Apple released a formal statement pledging to fight for human rights and free speech after an investor group criticized the company for never taking a stand against China’s censorship demands. Earlier this year, Apple also promised to give more details why it removes some apps from the App Store. Still, it seems that little has changed in practice since then.

