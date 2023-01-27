Deals: Apple’s M2 iPad Pro from $1,299, Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 $329, more

Friday has now arrived, and we have been tracking some big-time Apple gear deals this week headlined by the M2 iPad Pro. Price drops on both the 11- and 12.9-inch models are alive and kicking with new all-time lows starting from $1,299 in various configurations. Those offers are joined by holiday-worthy pricing on the 45mm Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 wearable that rarely drops as low as some of the less popular colorways. Lastly, you’ll be able to expand your first-party Apple Watch band collection with sport models down at $35 alongside everything else you’ll find in our Apple deal hub right here. Head below for all of the best discounts and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows hit Apple’s 11- and 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models this week

Joining the price cuts we saw last weekend on the larger 12.9-inch model, Amazon is now also discounting the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Marking down the elevated Wi-Fi 1TB model to $1,299 shipped, this is a new all-time low at $200 off the usual $1,499 going rate. We have only seen one discount go live so far on this higher capacity, and now those who need to have more storage at their fingertips will find the best discount ever.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month, and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface.

The 45mm Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $329

Alongside the refurbished price drops we are still tracking at Woot, Walmart is now offering the previous-generation Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular at $329 shipped in the 45mm sizing. Originally fetching $499, this is well below the Amazon listing and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also on par with many of the holiday deals we tracked last year, and (while we have seen the green and red colorways go for less) is a solid price for the GPS + Cellular 45mm Midnight model. If you can make do without the current-generation Series 8 model, the Series 7 delivers a compelling Apple wearable experience for quite bit less. It provides a similar swim-proof build as well as all-day battery life and plenty of built-in sensors to track workouts, your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, the ability to take ECGs, get irregular heart rhythm notifications, and more. Just don’t expect to get the new temperature sensor. Head below for more details.

Score some new official Apple Watch Sport Bands colorways at $35

Amazon is now discounting a selection of official Apple Watch Sport Bands in several different styles down to $34.99 shipped. All detailed down below the fold, these are resting at some of the best prices we’ve ever seen if not hitting new all-time lows outright. Each one is down from the usual $49 going rate in order to deliver 29% in savings. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, there are Nike+ editions that are also on sale that double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here, and then head below for more from $25.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]

Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]

Beyerdynamic Xelento Remote 2nd Gen Review: What does $1,000 get you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: