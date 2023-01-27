Apple Watch is now the ‘official wearable’ of the World Surf League, its first such endorsement

The Apple Watch is set to make a splash throughout the World Surf League’s season this year. The WSL has announced that the Apple Watch is now “the official wearable equipment” of the league, and there’s a new WSL Surfer app that will “provide athletes with key information in real-time.”

This marks the first time that the Apple Watch has been named the “official competitor equipment in a professional sports environment.”Throughout the Championship Tour (CT) season, elite WSL CT athletes will get access to the new WSL Surfer app on Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra to keep them informed while in the water during competition,” the league explained in a press release today.

The specially-developed WSL Surfer app on Apple Watch syncs with the WSL Scoring System in real time. This provides athletes in competition with the information they need including scores, wave priority, and time in the heat directly to their wrist. Apple Watch is uniquely suited for this task due to its large bright screen, durable design, and cellular connectivity.

WSL competitors will receive either an Apple Watch Ultra or an Apple Watch Series 8 before each heat, and that device will come pre-loaded with the WSL Surfer app. Prior to this year’s official adoption of the Apple Watch, the WSL tested the technology over the last two seasons to “ensure it meets the needs of competition.”

Eric Sue, Apple’s director of Apple Watch product marketing, touted the new partnership:

We’re thrilled the WSL is utilizing Apple Watch for the Championship Tour, making it simple and easy for surfers to quickly glance at their wrist for instant access to vital information. This innovative solution leverages many of the advanced features of Apple Watch – bright high-resolution display, durability, water resistance, cellular connectivity, and a powerful platform for organizations to build custom apps – and the new WSL Surfer app will empower surfers competing at the highest level with the information they need while in the water.

Today’s announcement comes as Apple TV+ is set to debut season 2 of its docuseries, entitled Make or Break, which will “travel the globe with pro surfing’s best as they compete for a world title.” The first half of the second season will be released on Apple TV+ on February 17 and the remaining episodes one week later.

