Apple execs share in-depth details on creating the M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro in new interview

Michael Potuck

- Jan. 28th 2023 9:59 am PT

13 Comments

Sitting down with pro videographer, photographer, and YouTuber Tyler Stalman, two of Apple’s executives have shared an in-depth look into the process of creating the 2023 MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple Silicon.

Tyler was able to spend over half an hour with Apple’s VP of hardware engineering Kate Bergeron and Doug Brooks, a leader with Mac product marketing.

The interview covers everything from how users’ professional workflows and direct feedback impact Apple’s design process to the unified memory architecture of Apple Silicon, the improvements to the new neural and media engines to advice on picking between the MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air, and more.

Check out the full interview:

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

