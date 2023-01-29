If you want a second-gen HomePod on launch day, you’re running out of options

The second-generation HomePod was announced just under two weeks ago, and there’s seemingly some pent-up demand for the product. According to the Apple Store Online, if you order a second-generation HomePod today, it might not arrive until the first week of March…depending on your color choice.

Apple says that the HomePod 2 in the new midnight color is the model facing supply constraints. If you place an order today, the company estimates that it will arrive sometime between February 22 and March 1 if you choose free shipping. This is a roughly 3-4 week delay compared to the HomePod 2’s release date of February 3.

The new HomePod in white, however, is not facing supply constraints. In fact, if you opt for $8 express delivery, you can still get the white HomePod on its February 3 launch date. With free shipping, Apple estimates it will arrive on February 6.

So to get a HomePod 2 on launch day, you have one option: buy the white model and pay $8 for express shipping.

The broader context here is that the full-size HomePod was discontinued in 2021 without a replacement in Apple’s lineup. Between the HomePod’s discontinuation and now, the HomePod mini was the only smart speaker that Apple sold. There was a vocal group of people who wanted Apple to bring the full-size HomePod back (it’s me, hi), leading to appreciating resell prices on eBay.

Have you ordered Apple’s second-generation HomePod? If not, are you planning to place an order once the first reviews are published this week? Let us know down in the comments!

