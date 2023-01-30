Apple Music Replay 2023 is here: Track your top songs, albums, and artists

Apple Music Replay 2023 is now rolling out for the new year. This is Apple’s “top songs by year” playlist that it makes available to Apple Music subscribers at the beginning of every year. You can also find additional details, like your top albums and artists, through the Apple Music Replay website…

Apple Music Replay 2023 now available

The year-round availability is the biggest way Apple Music Replay differs from Spotify Wrapped. Apple’s implementation allows you to keep track of your top songs throughout the entire year. Spotify Wrapped, on the other hand, is only available starting in December, so your results come as a complete surprise.

You can access your Apple Music Replay playlist for 2023 starting today via the Music app on your iPhone. The playlist is located in the “Listen Now” tab toward the very bottom. This is also where you can find your Apple Music Replay playlists for other years, dating all the way back to 2015 if you’re an OG subscriber to Apple Music.

At the end of the year, Apple will launch a more in-depth Apple Music Replay recap. This will include additional details on your top artists, top albums, and total listening time. That being said, you can follow along with those details throughout all of 2023 by visiting the dedicated Apple Music Replay website.

The playlist that’s available in the Apple Music app will only show the top songs of the year. Again, you’ll have to go to the Apple Music Replay website to view details like your top artists, top albums, and listening time. All of this data will update every week on Sunday.

If you don’t yet see the Apple Music Playlist for 2023, it might take a while to hit your Apple Music account. It could also be that you haven’t yet listened to enough music in 2023, and your playlist will appear once you cross the necessary threshold (h/t MacRumors).

What’s at the top of your Apple Music Replay ranking for the year? Let us know in the comments below.

