Friday’s best deals: iPhone 12/13 from $330, Sonos Super Bowl sale from $179, Beats Fit Pro, more

iPhone 13 hits $560 in Woot’s latest refurb Apple sale

Through the end of today, Woot has launched its latest collection of certified refurbished Apple gear discounts that put the last two generations of iPhone models in the spotlight. Across the board, shipping is free as always for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining the sale, the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors is now marked down to $560. Down from its usual $799 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $229 off. This is an extra $20 below our previous mention from over Black Friday, too.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If you don’t mind stepping back a bit further into the hall of previous-generation smartphones from Apple, Woot today is also marking down all four handsets in the iPhone 12 series lineup. These all still sport much of the same classic squared-off design as the newer models above, just with A14 Bionic chips under the hood and four different form-factors. Each one is also at the best price we’ve seen from a refurbished unit.

Sonos Super Bowl sale goes live with rare deals from $179

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to outfit your home theater ahead of the big game. While you’ll find plenty of TV discounts available already, Sonos today is stepping in to make sure your home audio is in check. Delivering some rare chances to save across the board, everything is marked down to the second-best prices to date, if not matching the all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar, which drops to $799. Normally fetching $899, this one saw a price hike pretty early on in the pandemic and has only dropped lower than today’s price cut once before back over Black Friday. This $100 discount is also the first markdown since back in November, too.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

If the Sonos Arc is overkill for your more modest home theater setup, another new addition to the lineup is also getting in on the savings. The all-new Sonos Beam Gen 2 launched back in September of 2021 and arrives as the brand’s latest smart soundbar. Normally fetching $449, you can now lock-in one of the very first discounts at $399. It’s a match of the all-time low from back over the holidays, as well. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip and ANC have never sold for less

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Beats true wireless earbuds with free shipping across the board. An easy top pick is the latest Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $150 in signature Beats Black, Sage Gray, and flashy Stone Purple styles. Regardless of which colorway you choose, today’s offer is down from the usual $200 going rate in order to not just deliver $50 in savings, but also a new all-time low. This is still one of the first offers since the Black Friday savings rolled around a few months ago, and undercuts those price cuts by an extra $10.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have never sold for this low since the fall debut. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Down from $70, you’re looking at the first chance to save since back in November.

