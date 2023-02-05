Here’s how to watch the 2023 Grammys on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and more

The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place tonight, live from Los Angeles. Touted as “Music’s Biggest Night,” you can expect performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, and more. Head below for details on how to watch and stream the Grammys for free on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac.

Grammys 2023: What to except

The 2023 Grammys will include awards and performances across all major genres of music. Nominees in the biggest categories include Beyoncé, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and many more. In total, Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nods. Adele and Brandie Carlie both nabbed seven nominations.

This year’s Grammys Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah for the third year in a row. You can find a full rundown of everything to expect at this year’s proceedings via the official Grammys website.

What time are the Grammys

The Grammys officially start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are scheduled to run for three and a half hours. The Grammys Red Carpet festivities are taking place all afternoon. You can watch the AP broadcast on YouTube starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

How to stream the Grammys

CBS holds exclusive broadcast rights to the Grammy Awards. This means you can watch the Grammys in a few different ways. If you have a cable TV subscription, you can tune in and watch the Grammys just as you would anything else on CBS.

If you’re wondering about how to stream the Grammys, there are a few different options. Most of these offer free trials that are easy to cancel right away. This is the best way to watch the Grammys for free this year.

The easiest way to stream the Grammys this year is via the Paramount+ streaming service. The Premium tier of Paramount+ includes a live stream of your local CBS station, on which you’ll find the Grammys. Paramount+ Premium costs $9.99 per month, but you can secure a one-week free trial.

Paramount+ offers apps for your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You can also watch via the web for easy access on your Mac or any other device with a browser. Sign up, watch the Grammys, and cancel. Easy.

If for some reason you don’t want to use Paramount+, you can also access CBS via select over-the-top streaming TV services, such as Fubo TV. Your options here are somewhat limited, however, as some have dropped support for CBS in recent years.

Here are the services that do offer CBS, though availability can vary by local market. With these services, you’ll be able to stream the Grammys tonight. They each offer apps for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Again, the Grammys kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and you’ll want to make sure you leave time to get signed up for one of the streaming services before the festivities kick off.

