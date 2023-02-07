Deals: 10.2-inch iPad now $79 off, iPad mini 6 hits $400, ecobee HomeKit thermostat, more

Tuesday has refreshed all of the best Apple discounts, and today we’re looking at a handful of notable chances to save. Leading the way is the best value in the iPadOS stable, with Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad seeing a $79 discount to an all-time low. That’s alongside its compact iPad mini 6, which now has an even smaller price tag at $400. Not to mention, the price cut on ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced which uses HomeKit to heat your space at $160. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $79 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and score an all-time low

Joining all of the other iPad discounts this week, Apple’s most affordable iPadOS experience is now an even better buy after arriving at its lowest price to date. Thanks to Best Buy, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is now sitting at $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking $79 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low for only the second time. This bring the price back down to the discount we saw at the very start of the year, is the first discount since, and still a notable chance to save.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 now has an even smaller price tag

We’ve seen a fair share of iPad discounts go on sale to start the new year, and now if you’ve been waiting for a chance to bring home Apple’s most compact iPadOS experience, several retailers are here to deliver. Right now, the latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is now down to $400 courtesy of Amazon and Best Buy. Available in several styles, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date at $99 off its usual $499 going rate. It’s the first discount we’ve seen in over a month and arrives as the best discount in months.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support – throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeKit to heat your space

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $160. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $30 in savings as well as the status of being the second-best discount yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in nearly two months. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

Compared to the flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a companion temperature sensor for hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. And while the model above can access Alexa right from the device itself, the flagship model delivers the same support for Siri. But if you can live without that hybrid smart speaker feature tying into your HomeKit setup, it’s worth the trade-off.

Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 fall to new all-time low of $199

For the first time this year, Amazon is now offering a chance to lock-in better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Dropping down to an all-time low at $200, this is still one of the first chances to save this much cash on the all-new additions to Apple’s true wireless earbuds stable. You would more regularly pay $249 with today’s $50 discount marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mentions.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

