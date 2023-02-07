WhatsApp status updates include the #1 requested feature

Five new WhatsApp status and reaction updates have been announced by the company, including the ability to limit your audience, and what Meta says was the most-requested new feature …

The ability to respond to status updates with an emoji was apparently the top request received by the company – and this is now rolling out.

We’re adding status reactions to provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from your friends and close contacts. This was the #1 feature users wanted, following the launch of Reactions last year. You can now quickly reply to any status by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emojis. You can of course still reply to a status with text, voice message, stickers and more.

Four additional status features are being introduced at the same time.

Private Audience Selector. Every status you share may not always be right for all of your contacts. We’re providing you with the flexibility to update your privacy settings per status so you can choose who views your status each time you update it. Your most recent audience selection will be saved and used as the default for your next status. Voice Status. We’re introducing the ability to record and share voice messages up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status. Voice status can be used for sending more personal updates, especially if you feel more comfortable expressing yourself by talking rather than typing. Status Profile Rings for New Updates. With the new status profile ring you’ll never miss a status from a loved one. This ring will be present around your contact’s profile picture whenever they share a status update. It will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info. Link Previews on Status. Now when you post a link on your status, you’ll automatically see a visual preview of the link content, just like when you send a message. Visual previews make your statuses look better, and also give your contacts a better idea of what the link is before they click.

Meta says that the updates have already started to roll out, and will reach everyone “in the coming weeks.”

Mac users recently got immediate access to a Catalyst beta previously only available via TestFlight.

