Here’s how many devices the average Apple customer owns and which ones are most popular

Michael Potuck

- Feb. 8th 2023 6:00 am PT

5 Comments

CIRP is out with an interesting report today that looks at ownership patterns for Apple customers. With Apple having just crossed the milestone of 2 billion active devices for the first time, here’s how many products the average Apple customer owns, how popular iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch are compared to iPhone, and more.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 35,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is banner_mosyle_9to5.png

CIRP shared its findings in its latest report titled “The Apple Ecosystem Today.” It’s no surprise that iPhone is the most popular Apple product, but the interesting part of the study is it shows what overlapping ownership looks like for Apple customers between the company’s hero devices – iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

First up, here’s how many Apple customers of those surveyed own each of the four main Apple products.

Almost 90% own iPhone, iPad comes in second with 73% of Apple users having the product, Apple Watch in third beating out Mac at 58%, with 50% of Apple customers having an Apple computer.

It’s fascinating that iPad has become so popular that only 15% fewer customers have it than iPhone.

How many devices does the average Apple user own?

The next two pie graphs are interesting, the big one represents how many of the four main Apple products customers own with the smaller graph showing which product customers own if they only have one Apple device.

Speaking to how enticing the Apple ecosystem is once you jump over that garden wall, CIRP found that almost 60% of Apple users own either three or all four of the main devices.

The smallest group, just under 1/5th of Apple customers own just one product, of which iPhone was by far the most popular.

In closing, CIRP highlights how strong Apple’s ecosystem is for creating repeat customers:

“The Apple ecosystem is real and cross-selling works. It is the rare Apple customer who only owns a single Apple hardware device. With iPhone and to a lesser extent iPad as the entry point, Apple has succeeded in gaining device share among its customers.”

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
Mac iPhone

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12