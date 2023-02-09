Deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees nice $69 discount, HomePod mini from $75, Beats Flex $50, more

All of Thursday’s best discounts are now up for the taking, with one of the nicest discounts yet arriving on 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $69 off. Then go check out this rare HomePod mini offer, which comes in one of five colors from $75, not to mention, the equally-colorful Beats Flex earbuds at $50. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

One of the nicest discounts arrives on 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now $69 off

The Apple discounts this week have been all about iPad, and today the latest flagship release is getting in on the savings. Courtesy of Amazon, several configurations of the recently-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro are on sale. Our favorite is the Wi-Fi 256GB model, which has dropped down to within $1 of the all-time low at $829.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $899, with today’s offer matching our previous mention in order to once again arrive at the second-best price yet. This is still one of the first chances to save and is the best we’ve seen since the all-time low arrived over Black Friday. You can also save on other models starting at$759.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall, and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

HomePod mini in all five colors on sale from $75

Apple just refreshed its more capable HomePod last month, and now for those who don’t need all of that hi-fi prowess, we’re tracking a rare chance to save on the HomePod mini. Apple’s more compact Siri smart speaker has largely been clocking in at full price since launch with only sporadic discounts popping up here and there. Today is one of those chances to save, with Verizon offering HomePod mini in all five colors for $85. Typically fetching $99, this is the first discount since back in December throughout the holiday shopping season and one of the only times so far that all of the different colorways are included in the savings. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score an even more affordable offer at $75 courtesy of eBay, which includes a two-year warranty.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip come in several fun colors at $50

After seeing all-time lows go live across the flagship Beats Fit Pro lineup last week, Amazon is now offering some savings on the more affordable Beats Flex. These wireless earbuds arrive with much of the same workout focus, and are now on sale at $50 across several styles. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at $20 in savings and the best price we’ve seen since back in November. This matches the holiday pricing we saw throughout December, and is the first chance to save since.

Ready to handle everything from casual listening to tagging along on all of those start of the year workouts, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect. And at today’s price, these are some of the best values out there for a pair of earbuds in the Apple ecosystem, especially with the built-in W1 chip.

