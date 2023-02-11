This engineer made a dual-port iPhone with Lightning and USB-C (our worst nightmare)

The iPhone 15 coming this fall is widely rumored to make the switch to USB-C for the first time. One engineer, however, has taken matters into their own hands and created what might very well be all of our worst nightmare: a dual-port iPhone with both Lightning and USB-C. Why?

iPhone with USB-C…and Lightning?

While we’ve previously seen engineers mod an iPhone to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port, this is a completely different spin on things. In a video posted to YouTube, the engineer adds a second port to their iPhone, putting a USB-C port on the right-hand side of the existing Lightning port. As you can see below, both of these ports are fully functional, too.

One commenter on Reddit did point out a benefit to this dual-port design: “Now you can use headphones and charge at the same time like it’s 2016.” This, of course, is in reference to the removal of the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, which presented some problems for iPhone users who were big fans of wired headphones.

Despite that one benefit, this is pretty much our worst nightmare. We’ve been asking Apple to switch from Lightning to USB-C for years, and rumors say the iPhone 15 will make our dreams finally come true. Let’s just hope this video doesn’t give Apple any ideas (it won’t). It’s time to let Lightning float off into the sunset.

One reason the iPhone 15 will finally make the switch to USB-C is because of impending legislation in the European Union that will require pretty much all personal electronics to use a common charging port. A rumor on Friday, however, also suggested that Apple may limit certain features to certified cables and accessories. This would suggest that Apple would maintain its proprietary Made-For-iPhone ecosystem, despite the use of a common charging standard.

But it’s also important to keep in mind that the USB-C port on the iPad, Apple TV remote, or Thunderbolt ports on Apple’s various Macs are not restricted to Apple-certified accessories only. Hopefully, the iPhone 15 with USB-C continues that pattern.

Check out the video blow and let us know what you think of this disastrous dual-port iPhone down in the comments.

