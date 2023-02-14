Deals: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Magic Keyboard hits $240, AirPods Max $99 off, M1 iMac, more

Tuesday has a series of notable Apple deals on tap, and we’re rounding up the best of the best below the fold. Today’s highlights first shine the spotlight on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, which is even more of a must-have at $240. Not to mention, the first AirPods Max price cut in months has arrived at $99 off, to join these M1 iMac discounts at up to $249 off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $240

Woot today is launching its latest Apple accessory sale, this time around offering some discounts like this week that put Mac and iPad keyboards in the spotlight. A top pick this time around has Woot is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $240. Down from the usual $349 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever thanks to the $109 in savings. This matches our previous mention that last went live at the start of the year, and is $60 under what you’d currently pay at Amazon.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

First discount in months lands on Apple’s AirPods Max at $99 off

Apple’s AirPods Max have been selling at full price for the past few months, leaving shoppers looking to try out Apple’s flagship listening experience high and dry for paying MSRP. Today is finally seeing a chance to save, with Amazon stepping in to offer the first discount on Apple’s AirPods Max in nearly three months. Dropping the Space Gray style down to $449.99 shipped, you’re looking at $99 in savings and a match of our previous mention from Thanksgiving week. This is the third-best discount to date and the lowest we’ve seen since back in September.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Apple M1 iMac up to $249 off at new lows

Woot today is kicking off its latest Apple sale, this time around with a collection of Apple’s recent M1 Macs up for grabs in open-box condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Headlining all of the markdowns, the best prices yet have arrived on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac, all of which start at $1,100 for the entry-level 7-core GPU model. That’s down from the original $1,299 price tag, while delivering a new all-time low at $199 off. This is well below our previous mention of $1,200, as well. You’ll also find higher-end configurations on sale, delivering $249 in savings.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

