How to watch new movie Sharper on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today releases its first major movie release of the year: the neo-noir thriller Sharper. Starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow, and more, the film revolves around the story of a con artist taking on the world of Manhattan’s billionaire elite. Here’s how to watch Sharper.

Sharper is a slick thriller, focusing on the story of a small-time scammer sets his ambitions on the chance to pull of a massive heist on the wealthy billionaires living in New York, stealing way more money than he has ever done before.

As teased in the trailer, “if you are going to steal, steal a lot”. But, in the twisty tale, it is not clear exactly who is getting taken advantage of until the end.

The film had a limited theatrical release on February 10, allowing Sharper to be eligible for industry awards recognition down the road. The film is out today, February 17, on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

How to watch Sharper

You can watch Sharper with an Apple TV+ subscription: get a free seven day trial here for new users. Apple TV+ normally costs $6.99 a month, usable by up to six people using Family Sharing, and you can freely cancel at any time.

To watch Apple TV+, use the Apple TV app on a compatible device: the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, Macs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku Stick, Comcast Xfinity, PlayStation, Xbox and more. If you have a Windows PC or Android phone/tablet, you can also watch using the web-app at tv.apple.com.

Inside the Apple TV app, navigate to the Originals tv+ tab and then find the title for Sharper. Select it to start watching the movie.

Also available on Apple TV+ soon

Also today, Apple TV+ premieres the new sci-fi drama Hello Tomorrow starring Billy Crudup. Next week, Apple releases its first French language original Liaison, and travel docuseries The Reluctant Traveller hosted by Eugene Levy. Coming up in March is new star-studded anthology Extrapolations, and the third season of hit comedy series Ted Lasso.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: