T-Mobile giving all customers Apple’s new MLS Season Pass subscription for free

Apple’s new MLS Season Pass subscription will be available for free to T-Mobile subscribers, the carrier announced today. This is the latest expansion of T-Mobile’s “On Us” program, which also offers Apple TV+ for free as part of certain cellular plans.

T-Mobile says that MLS Season Pass will be available to “all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers” starting on February 21 via the T-Mobile Tuesdays application. The carrier made the announcement in a press release today:

Mobile customers can soon experience MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App on Us — the unprecedented subscription service bringing the action and excitement of Major League Soccer to the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass ($99 annual value) features every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, and the Leagues Cup – all with no blackouts. Available for all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on Us beginning Feb. 21 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation, and Experience at T-Mobile, explained:

T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us. With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan.

The signup window will run from February 21 through March 14. Once you sign up through T-Mobile, your MLS Season Pass subscription will be good through January 31, 2024. This covers more than the entirety of the upcoming MLS season.

MLS Season Pass offers unrestricted access to all 2023 Major League Soccer games, live and on-demand, without blackouts or geographic content restrictions. All games are streamed in English and Spanish languages, with dedicated broadcast crews for each.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: