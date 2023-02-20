How X-rays are being used to help with data recovery from devices like iPhones and MacBooks

Data recovery veteran DriveSavers has announced its latest advancement in saving data from failed and damaged hard drives, SSDs, Apple devices, and more. The new process uses X-rays to improve and expand the company’s capabilities, here’s how…

DriveSavers has been recovering data from damaged drives and devices since 1985 along with iPhone since its launch in 2007. Now the company is leveling up its capabilities with the help of X-rays. DriveSavers shared the news in a blog post today.

After starting to use X-rays in December, here’s how the company is seeing improvements:

  • Evaluation: identify if a mobile phone has critically damaged chips without opening the device or preventing further damage.
  • Verification: confirm that a chip is properly connected after work has been performed.
  • R&D: discover new ways to implement X-ray technology into the data recovery workflow and learn more about data storage devices.

DriveSavers has developed special techniques to recover data from Apple devices and was the first to save data from damaged M1 Apple Silicon boards along with 15 years of recovering data from iPhones.

As it turns out, the lead NAND Flash specialist at DriveSavers came from Apple and his whole team did too.

