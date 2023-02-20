GRID giveaway: Enter to win a framed iPhone, iPad, MacBook, more

Arin Waichulis

- Feb. 20th 2023 7:49 am PT

1 Comment

We’re excited to announce that we’re teaming up with GRID Studio, the company known for framing Apple products, to give away a frame of your choice to three lucky winners. Here are all the ways you can enter:

If you’re unfamiliar, GRID is a company that takes recycled devices such as an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook and deconstructs them part by part into beautiful nostalgic art pieces. The sleek and modern design of the frame blends in great with any home or office decor. Odds are you’ve seen them in the background of tech YouTube videos or occasionally one of 9to5Mac‘s Instagram Reels.

The frames are not the cheapest, so if you’ve been holding out, now is your time to try and snag the one that’s been on your mind. Some popular frames include the original iPhone, the first-gen Apple Watch, Apple’s A5X chip, the iPod Touch, and a collection of some pretty cool Mac badges (a personal favorite).

How to enter

How do you enter? Simply follow @9to5Mac and @GridStudiocc on Twitter and retweet the embedded tweet below. Since this is a social-wide giveaway, you can also increase your chances of winning by entering on our Instagram, Mastodon, and Facebook as well. Follow the rules on their respective posts.

The giveaway starts today, February 20, and runs through Friday, February 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. After which, three winners will be selected at random and announced here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Arin Waichulis

Arin Waichulis's favorite gear

M2 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

My laptop! Lightweight. Fast. Seemingly indestructible.
55-inch Stand-Up Desk

55-inch Stand-Up Desk

My current and favorite electric stand-up desk I've tested. The quality is great and the price even more so.