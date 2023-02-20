GRID giveaway: Enter to win a framed iPhone, iPad, MacBook, more

We’re excited to announce that we’re teaming up with GRID Studio, the company known for framing Apple products, to give away a frame of your choice to three lucky winners. Here are all the ways you can enter:

If you’re unfamiliar, GRID is a company that takes recycled devices such as an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook and deconstructs them part by part into beautiful nostalgic art pieces. The sleek and modern design of the frame blends in great with any home or office decor. Odds are you’ve seen them in the background of tech YouTube videos or occasionally one of 9to5Mac‘s Instagram Reels.

The frames are not the cheapest, so if you’ve been holding out, now is your time to try and snag the one that’s been on your mind. Some popular frames include the original iPhone, the first-gen Apple Watch, Apple’s A5X chip, the iPod Touch, and a collection of some pretty cool Mac badges (a personal favorite).

How to enter

How do you enter? Simply follow @9to5Mac and @GridStudiocc on Twitter and retweet the embedded tweet below. Since this is a social-wide giveaway, you can also increase your chances of winning by entering on our Instagram, Mastodon, and Facebook as well. Follow the rules on their respective posts.

GIVEAWAY 🚨: It's time to treat yourself and your workspace! After intense negotiations on your behalf, Grid Studio gave us 3 free frame voucher codes to give away at random. To enter:

1️⃣ Follow @9to5Mac and @GridStudiocc

2️⃣ Retweet pic.twitter.com/YqFp9EuFaM — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) February 20, 2023

The giveaway starts today, February 20, and runs through Friday, February 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. After which, three winners will be selected at random and announced here.

