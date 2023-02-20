How this pro photographer used an iPhone 14 Pro Max to capture the Super Bowl

The iPhone’s camera has improved drastically over the years, prompting some professional photographers to use Apple’s hardware in situations where they would’ve previously used a dedicated camera. This was the case for one pro photographer, who spoke with SI Showcase about shooting the Super Bowl this year with an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

SI Showcase professional photographer Kevin Mazur offered a pair of tips on “how he snapped the perfect moments” at Super Bowl LVII earlier this month. He even goes as far as to say the iPhone 14 Pro Max is like “having a professional camera in the palm of my hand.”

Mazur stresses the importance of learning about the various software and settings that Apple offers on the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera. Fine-tuning these settings can be the “difference between a good photo and a great photo,” he says.

“You can pick it up and start shooting right away, but I think it’s important to learn all the various settings and play around with those. Ensuring that you are using the right settings is the difference between a good photo and a great photo.” Mazur touches on what has always been a main appeal of the iPhone: In the moments before you tap the shutter but have the Camera app open, it starts calculating the proper levels needed for the shot. This continues while you press the shutter button, capturing the image.

Second, Mazur credits the three different lenses on the iPhone 14 Pro Max with offering added versatility while shooting:

Using the various zoom lenses is crucial, and tapping the numbers right above the shutter button makes it really easy to switch between them. This makes one-handed shooting easier.

If you want to see the results of Mazur’s attempt to shoot the Super Bowl with an iPhone 14 Pro Max, head over to SI Showcase for a full gallery of images.

