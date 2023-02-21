Apple could be new home for Pac-12 football streaming after passing on NFL

Apple has been investing a lot in live sports recently; even after giving up on NFL Sunday Ticket last year, the company is still interested in bringing more sports to Apple TV. This time, Apple has been rumored as the potential acquirer of the streaming rights to Pac-12 college football, as Pac-12 is currently without a TV partner.

Apple TV may acquire Pac-12 streaming rights

According to a report in the New York Post, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has been considering introducing Apple as a “possibility” for his schools soon. Of course, the universities would have to agree to the all-streaming deal. This comes after ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and Fox Sports went “lukewarm” about the league.

NYP notes that the Pac-12’s current deal with ESPN and Fox Sports runs through next season. If Apple makes a deal with Pac-12, it could “presumably produce more than just football.” But of course, the fact that Apple has been probing the acquisition of more streaming rights for its platform doesn’t necessarily mean they will reach a deal.

For instance, Apple reportedly spent months negotiating with NFL for the Sunday Ticket package. However, the company backed out of its plans due to some contract limitations. These include a lack of international rights, geographic blackouts, and an enforced minimum subscription price in order not to cannibalize existing deals with CBS and Fox.

Still, the company has other options. Last year, it was reported that Apple joined the dispute for the broadcast rights of the Dutch soccer league, Eredivisie. The deal is expected to cost between 150 to 200 million euros per year for the winner.

Apple this month also officially launched MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app, which will be offered at a discounted price to Apple TV+ subscribers. There are also rumors that Apple is preparing a bid for the English Premier League football soccer streaming rights. The deal would cost Apple about $250 million per year.

The company seems really committed to investing in sports as a way to attract more people to the Apple TV app and Apple TV+.

Read also

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: