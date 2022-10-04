Concept imagines a dedicated Apple Sports app for iOS and watchOS

Apple has been investing more in sports content recently. This year, the company made a deal with Major League Baseball to broadcast games every Friday on Apple TV+. As rumors suggest that this is just the beginning, designer Parker Ortolani has made a concept imagining a dedicated Apple Sports app for iOS and watchOS.

The main idea of an Apple Sports app is to bring together everything about sports in a single place, including not only matches to watch, but also news, scores, interesting facts about teams and players, and much more. Ortolani describes the idea as an “ultimate sports hub.”

The concept of the app is heavily inspired by the Apple TV and Apple News apps. In Parker’s vision, the app would provide easy access to sports content from Apple TV+ and also third-party providers like ESPN, so that users can find everything within the same app. The idea is the same as having Apple TV+ and third-party channels together within the Apple TV app.

But the Apple Sports app would offer much more than just access to video content. The concept shows how Apple could use Apple News to let users follow news about their favorite sports, leagues, and players with curated content right from Apple Sports app.

Ortolani also envisions player cards with detailed information, as well as real-time updated scoreboards for those times when you can’t watch the matches – which sounds perfect for Apple Watch users. “Pick your favorite teams, players, and leagues and get everything you want to know about them.”

Gorgeous player cards animate fluidly and let you see photos, stats, and the latest updates about your favorite players. pic.twitter.com/gMzmPL88sZ — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) October 3, 2022

With iOS 16, Apple has unveiled a new way for users to follow game scores along with a brief summary of important events directly from the iPhone lock screen. This feature will be available later this year with iOS 16.1.

The company has reportedly been negotiating the streaming rights to the NFL, and Apple is also rumored to be interested in bidding to acquire the domestic broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League. On top of all this, Apple has announced an exclusive deal with Major League Soccer starting in 2023.

With all this in mind, it’s not hard to imagine that Apple will eventually introduce a dedicated Sports app. What do you think of this idea? Let us know in the comments section below.

