App Store, Apple Music and other Apple services currently facing outage

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Feb 23 2023 - 1:44 pm PT
3 Comments
Apple services Find My iCloud down

If you’re experiencing problems when trying to access some of Apple services, you’re not alone. App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and other online services from the company are currently down for some users.

Some of Apple’s services are currently down

Apple has confirmed the outage through its System Status website. The company says that “some users are affected” and that the services “may be slow or unavailable.”

According to the website, App Store, Apple Books, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and the App Store are partially or completely offline for some users this Thursday. In addition to these services, Apple says that Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and iWork Collaboration may also have been affected by today’s outage.

The outage began around 1:03 p.m. ET and is still ongoing. Apple doesn’t share an estimated time for getting its services like this back up and running, but we’ll update this post when it does.

We’re gonna update this article once the problem is fixed. Are Apple’s services working for you today? Let us know in the comments section below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

outage

outage

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.