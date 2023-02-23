App Store, Apple Music and other Apple services currently facing outage

If you’re experiencing problems when trying to access some of Apple services, you’re not alone. App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and other online services from the company are currently down for some users.

Apple has confirmed the outage through its System Status website. The company says that “some users are affected” and that the services “may be slow or unavailable.”

According to the website, App Store, Apple Books, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and the App Store are partially or completely offline for some users this Thursday. In addition to these services, Apple says that Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and iWork Collaboration may also have been affected by today’s outage.

The outage began around 1:03 p.m. ET and is still ongoing. Apple doesn’t share an estimated time for getting its services like this back up and running, but we’ll update this post when it does.

We’re gonna update this article once the problem is fixed. Are Apple’s services working for you today? Let us know in the comments section below.