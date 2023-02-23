Thursday’s best deals: M2 Mac mini $50 off, M2 MacBook Air $1,149, iPhone 14 cases, more

All of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs for Thursday, with the first chance to save on Apple’s new M2 Mac mini going live at Amazon at $50 off. If you’d rather go with a more portable approach, Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air is also getting in on the savings at $150 off, which rounds out the savings today alongside official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe cases from $35. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M2 Mac mini see first discounts at Amazon

First launching at the start of the year, Amazon is now offering some of the first chances to save on the all-new M2 Mac mini. Headlined by the elevated M2 Pro configuration with even better performance packed into that same beloved build, you can bring home the 16-core/512GB/16GB model for $1,250. That’s down $49 from the usual $1,299 going rate while delivering the best we’ve ever seen from Amazon. In fact, it is the retailer’s first chance to save, and only the second discount to date overall. The baseline M2 Mac mini is also on sale and marked down to $579 for the very first time at Amazon, too.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience, too.

Take $150 off Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at second-best price

As the work week inches closer towards wrapping up, Best Buy today is now offering Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air for $1,049. Normally fetching $1,199, the entry-level 256GB configuration is now selling for $150 off the price you’d more regularly pay in order to land at the second-best discount to date. It comes within $50 of the all-time low, which last arrived well over a month ago.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe cases from $35

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe Case starting at $35.27 shipped for the Midnight style. Other colorways are also getting in on the savings, and are down from the same $49 going rates to some of the best prices yet. Delivering up to 28% in savings across the board, these are still some of the very first chances to save on the latest covers for Apple’s newest handsets. Many are down to new all-time lows, undercutting previous mentions by an extra $7 in the case of the Midnight model.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 14 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Plus, the several discounted colors mean you can stylize your handset exactly how you’re envisioning while making out for less.

