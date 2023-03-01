Reddit now lets users search for comments within posts on its app and website

Reddit last year announced a major update to its search system, which gained the ability to find comments through the social network. This week, Reddit announced another update to its search system. However, the latest update now lets users search for comments within specific posts.

Finding a comment within a specific post on Reddit wasn’t so intuitive. That’s because on the web, users had to use Command + F to search for comments. The problem was that the web browser’s built-in search isn’t able to find comments unless they’re expanded. But with its latest update, Reddit is adding a search button that works within each post.

The new comment search works both on Reddit’s website and also on its iOS and Android apps. Reddit says that the new feature will make it much easier for its users to find relevant comments on the social network.

“We’ve been listening to your feedback and you can now search comments within a post on desktop, iOS, and Android apps,” said a representative of the platform in a Reddit post. “No more long scrolling sessions — quickly get to the parts of the conversation you’re looking for and jump in where you want.”

Over the past few months, Reddit has introduced a bunch of other enhancements to the platform. These include searching for image posts with text, improved subreddit search, and a better media experience – especially for watching videos.

The official Reddit app for iPhone and iPad is available on the App Store. It requires a device running iOS 14.0 or later.