Thursday’s best deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $299 off, Satechi iPhone 14 power bank $85, more

We’ve got all of Thursday’s best discounts now up for grabs courtesy of our friends over at 9to5Toys. On tap this afternoon, Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro has called to a new all-time low at $299 off. That’s joined by Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charging Stand, which is on sale for one of the very first times at $85. And last up, M2 MacBook owners looking to build out a workstation can score OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub at just $120. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $299 discount to best price yet

Apple’s new M2 devices have been hogging much of the spotlight as of late, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to be said for the previous-generation lineup, too. A shining example of this is the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, which still delivers a flagship experience that is now even more compelling thanks to a discount at Woot. Available through the end of the day, the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB capacity model now sells for $999.99. Prime members will lock-in free shipping, while those who aren’t subscribed will have a flat $6 delivery fee added to their order. This is down from the usual $1,299 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low at $299 off. For comparison, the new M2 model currently goes for that price at Amazon right now, as well.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less with the added perk of cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review.

Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charging Stand provides portable iPhone 14 power

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Duo Wireless Charger Stand and Power Bank for $85. Having just launched at the very end of last year, today’s offer lands at 20% off the usual $100 price tag. It’s still one of the very first chances to save, and comes within $5 of the all-time low set during a limited-time launch promotion.

Arriving as Satechi’s latest multi-device charger, the Duo Wireless Stand takes to refueling your gear while on-the-go with a built-in battery. Its 10,000mAh capacity is primed to handle topping off your iPhone 14 several times over, as well as giving some extra usage to AirPods and anything else that can plug in with a USB-C cable. We explore what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your M2 Mac at $120

OWC’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $120. After just launching last fall, this is still one of the first discounts to date thanks to the drop from its usual $179 going rate. The $59 in savings today stack up to a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention, too.

Delivering one of the more compact offerings on the market for a Thunderbolt 4 hub, this offering from OWC packs four ports which are accessible via the single TB4 cable that plugs into your Mac or other compatible device. There are notably three Thunderbolt 4 ports which gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable, as well as a USB-A slot to round out the package. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

