Tapbots now lets you transfer subscription to Ivory, Tweetbot and Twitterrific adds refund rejection

It’s been almost two months since Twitter banned third-party apps from using its API to create alternative clients for the social network. As a consequence, popular apps such as Tweetbot and Twitterrific no longer work and have been completely discontinued. Now the developers behind these apps have announced new ways to let users support them.

As reported by Daring Fireball, both Tweetbot and Twitterrific have gotten one last update. But instead of adding new features (because there’s nothing more that can be done about these apps), these updates offer some alternatives for their users to keep supporting the developers behind them.

Both Tweetbot and Twitterrific were paid apps. More specifically, the apps relied on a paid subscription. Tweetbot’s subscription was $0.99 per month or $5.99 per year. Twitterrific was free to download, but users could pay $0.99 per month or $9.99 per year to remove all ads.

With the shutdown of these apps, many users were left in the dark – especially those who had already paid for a year of subscription. But now the developers are giving these users a few options.

Twitterrific

When it comes to Twitterrific, there are two options available. Users who have paid for a subscription can wait to get an automatic refund from Apple for the remaining portion of the subscription if they want. However, Iconfactory (the company behind Twitterrific) is giving users the option to support developers by voluntarily refusing the refund.

If you had an active subscription at the time Twitterrific was suspended, we’d like to present you with some options. I am satisfied with what I got out of Twitterrific and do not want a

refund at this time. If you were happy with the service we provided over the years, and don’t want a pro-rated refund, please choose this option. We thank you! I want a pro-rated refund. You don’t need to do anything to get back the remaining portion of your subscription. Apple will automatically refund your purchase.

The developers also invite Twitterrific users to check out other apps created by Iconfactory.

Tweetbot

Tweetbot also offers similar options. Users who have paid for a subscription can wait to get a refund or decline the refund to support the developers. However, Tweetbot comes with a third additional option.

Since the Tweetbot developers recently released Ivory, a new client for the decentralized social network Mastodon, they’re also giving users the option to transfer their remaining Tweetbot subscription to Ivory. The new app costs $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year.

If you’ve been happy with the service we’ve provided over the years and don’t need us to send you a pro-rated refund back, you can choose this option. If you want a refund for the remaining subscription time, simply do nothing. We will automatically refund you through Apple.

How does this help the developers?

Twitter’s third-party client developers were taken by surprise by the social network’s decision to disable its API. A large portion of their revenue came from these apps, and this all ended overnight. When users ask for a refund of their subscriptions, it’s the developers that have to pay for these refunds.

By declining a refund, developers can keep the money for the remaining subscriptions. Of course, this is optional, and users can get their money back if they want. But declining the refund is a nice gesture toward developers who are struggling with this unpleasant situation.

If you were a Tweetbot or Twitterrific user, you can download these apps from the App Store again to decide about the refund. It’s worth noting that these options will remain available for a limited time.