iPhone 15 front glass leak shows immersive screen on Pro models, Dynamic Island on non-Pro

As Apple prepares its production ecosystem for the iPhone 15 lineup due in September, we remain in the midst of revealing hardware leaks. The latest is a set of front glass that will purportedly be used on the next iPhone later this year. The reliable hardware leaker ShrimpApplePro shares the video of what they claim to be authentic based on their source.

In the video, we see three glass panels that line up with our expectations for part of the iPhone 15 lineup.

The left panel appears to be for the iPhone 15 Pro. It shows the standard display size and Dynamic Island with noticeably thinner bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro.

The middle panel is clearly the largest of the three. That means we’re probably looking at the iPhone 15 Pro Max front glass. It sports the same Dynamic Island at the top, and the larger screen space adds even more emphasis to the thinner bezels.

Ultra thin bezels paired with a subtle curve will likely make the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max display appear more immersive than any iPhone screen to date.

Lastly, the third panel is differentiated by its comparably thicker border. This is the bezel width that we already see in the iPhone 14 lineup. The addition of the Dynamic Island on non-Pro models is the upgrade for iPhone 15.

Goôd morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

ShrimpApplePro adds that the video is sourced from Douyin, TikTok’s counterpart in China. You can see the video in full context here.

9to5Mac has recently published a number of exclusive stories detailing the iPhone 15 lineup ahead of its debut this fall:

What do you think of the new iPhone 15 lineup front glass? Will the higher screen to bezel ratio make Pro models more premium? Share your thoughts in the comments.