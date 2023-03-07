Apple updates GarageBand for Mac with important security fixes

Following the release of iOS 16.4 beta 3 and other software updates to developers on Tuesday, Apple has quietly updated the Mac version of its audio editing app GarageBand. According to the company, today’s update comes with “important security fixes.”

For those unfamiliar, GarageBand is Apple’s powerful, free audio editor and creativity software. The app comes with virtual instruments, a huge sound library, multiple track support, guitar and piano lessons, and much more. The app is available for both iOS and macOS.

GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio right inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists. With an intuitive, modern design, it’s easy to learn, play, record, create, and share your hits worldwide.

It’s unclear at this point what security fixes are included with GarageBand 10.4.8, but Apple says the update is recommended for all Mac users. Apple’s security update webpage is yet to be updated with any mentions of GarageBand. The new GarageBand version works with any Mac running macOS Monterey 12.3 or later.

You can download the latest version of GarageBand for macOS on the Mac App Store. The iPhone and iPad version is also free to download on the App Store.

Last month, Apple released iOS 16.3.1 and macOS 13.2.1 with multiple security patches for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. One of the exploits patched by the company could lead to a denial-of-service (DoS) attack, when the attacker floods the device or network with traffic to trigger a crash.

That’s why it’s always important to keep all the software on your devices updated.