iOS 16.4 beta 3 and more now rolling out to developers

Apple is releasing iOS 16.4 beta 3 to developers today, just one week after the release of the previous beta. As we’ve covered in-depth over the last two weeks, iOS 16.4 includes a number of new features and changes for iPhone users.

iOS 16.4 beta 3 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The new update will be released to public beta testers later this week. The build number for today’s update is 20E5229e.

What’s new in iOS 16.4?

Last week’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 2 in particular brought a few additional changes. These include the return of the Apple Books page turn animations, additional references to Apple Music Classical, and more. You can find our full recap of all the additions right here.

With beta testing progressing on schedule, iOS 16.4 will likely be released to the general public sometime in March or April. In addition to iOS 16.4, Apple is also beta testing the following software updates:

iPadOS 16.4 beta 3

watchOS 9.4 beta 3

tvOS 16.4 beta 3

macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 3 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.