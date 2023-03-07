iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won’t offer these two display features



While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to gain the Dynamic Island this year, there are still apparently two display features they’ll miss out on. According to a new report on the Korean blog website Naver, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not feature Always-On display or ProMotion features.

This report comes from the account “yuex1122,” which cites a “domestic display industry source.” This account has accurately shared information about unreleased Apple devices in the past. This particular claim also aligns with what was reported last September by the reliable analyst Ross Young.

Today’s post says from this source says (translated):

Apple has already completed preparations for the delivery of the iPhone 15 series display panel to domestic companies, and it is said that it will confirm details sooner or later and prepare for mass production. What is confirmed here is that only the Pro series supports the LTPO 120 refresh rate, and the basic general plus model does not have that content in the requirements.

Apple uses an LTPO display panel in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as this display technology offers refresh rates that range from 1Hz all the way to 120Hz. The low refresh rate technology is what powers the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On display. Apple’s ProMotion tech, meanwhile, is what allows the iPhone to peak at 120Hz rates for ultra-smooth animations and other benefits.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, however, are still expected to add the Dynamic Island design this year instead of the classic notch. The devices will also switch to USB-C for charging and data transfer.

What are your thoughts on the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumors? Is the addition of the Dynamic Island a big enough change by itself, or should Apple also add ProMotion and Always-On support? Let us know in the comments.

