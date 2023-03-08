Deals: Apple Magic Trackpad 2 hits $113 for M2 Mac mini owners, AirPods Pro 2 now $49 off, more

Halfway through the work week, 9to5Toys has all of Wednesday’s best deals on tap. Serving as a perfect companion to your new M2 Mac mini, the must-have Apple Magic Trackpad 2 now sits at $113 to go alongside a chance to score AirPods Pro 2 at $200. Not to mention, there’s a batch of Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases on sale from $37. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is a must-have for new M2 Mac mini owners at $113

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $113. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and since back in the fall at $16 off. It is the lowest we’ve seen since back in October specifically, and hits the second-best Amazon price to date, too. Whether you’re looking to fully convert that shiny new M2 Pro MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade your new M2 Mac mini, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find.

Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. This is easily one of the best accessories on the market for desktop Mac users, which you can score at one of the best prices yet, too.

AirPods Pro 2 deliver ANC, Spatial Audio, more at $49 off

Verizon Wireless is now starting off the week by offering a chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Still dropping in price for one of the very first times across the board, the new earbuds are down to $200. That locks in $49 in savings from the usual going rate while marking a return to the second-best price to date. It’s been a month since any notable price cuts have arrived at other retailers like Amazon, which currently has Apple’s latest at $235.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases on sale from $37

Now getting the work week going today for Tuesday, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of official Apple MagSafe Leather cases for the latest iPhone 14 series handsets. All shipping for free, pricing starts at $37 across the collection of all four Apple handsets. All down from the usual $59 going rates, these cases either mark some of the best prices yet, or are delivering new all-time lows in their own right. There’s as much as 34% in savings, too, with today’s discounts also undercutting previous mentions by $4.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look.

iPhone 14 series leather cases on sale:

Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Max complements M2 Pro MacBooks at $80

Satechi via its official Amazon storefront is now discounting a must-have accessory to pair with Apple’s recently-released M2 Pro MacBook Pros. The Pro Hub Max has been a staple in my current 14-inch MacBook arsenal, and now the USB-C hub is dropping to $80. While you’d more regularly pay $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and delivers the second-best price we’ve seen this year. It’s the lowest price since a limited-time offer back in January, too. As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its recent Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your Pro/Max MacBook Pro (be it the new M2 model or existing M1 releases), it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Alongside the lead deal, Satechi courtesy of Amazon is marking down a few of its other USB-C hubs. These all directly connect right into your MacBook just like the lead deal, forgoing the need to use cables and delivering a more streamlined setup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]

NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]

Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]