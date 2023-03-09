How to watch Real Madrid documentary on Apple TV

A new three-part docuseries on Real Madrid premieres today: watch Real Madrid: Until the End now on Apple TV+. The Apple show goes behind-the-scenes of the team’s legendary run in the Champions League 2022 season.

Real Madrid documentary is streaming now on Apple TV+: get a seven-day free trial here if you don’t already have the service.

The documentary is introduced by David Beckham, the famous British footballer who played for Real Madrid for a few years of his career. For the first time, fans will see behind the scenes with unprecedented access to the team’s locker room talk, player and executive interviews, and practice footage.

The series culminates in Real Madrid’s victorious Champions League finish, but was actually being filmed during the season’s ups and downs — which gives the project much more appeal than a typical retrospective factual retelling.

How to watch Real Madrid: Until the End

Real Madrid: Until the End is exclusively available on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple TV+ features hundreds of Apple original TV shows and movies. You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app.

You can get the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, and more platforms. Android and Window PC users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ continues to expand its sports-adjacent content offering

The Real Madrid documentary is the latest addition to the Apple TV+ roster of sports-related content. Notably, in January, Apple debuted a docuseries ‘Super League: The War for Football’ on the palaver of the attempt to form a European Super League. The third season of hit soccer comedy series Ted Lasso also returns for its third season next week. The company also recently launched a live streaming pass to watch MLS.

Make or Break is a docuseries on surfing, made by the same production company that makes Netflix’s F1 unscripted hit Drive to Survive. Next week, Apple also premieres a documentary ‘Monster Factory’, giving insights into the world of career wrestling. The company has deals with brands including Nike to bring even more sports content to the service over time … see everything Apple TV+ has to offer here.