Jason Segel and Harrison Ford comedy ‘Shrinking’ renewed for season two at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has officially renewed its new comedy Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, for a second season. The show premiered in January and has seemingly struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

Although Apple does not share viewing numbers, anecdotally, the show seems to be performing well relative to other Apple TV+ releases. It sits at the #1 spot on the US TV+ chart, although it will likely topple next week when “Ted Lasso” returns for its highly anticipated third season.

The streaming appeal of Shrinking is no doubt boosted by the star power involved: Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are huge draws. It also helps that most people like the show; Shrinking has received largely positive reviews across the board.

Shrinking is written and produced by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who have already created Apple’s most popular show to date, the hit comedy Ted Lasso. Unsurprisingly, Shrinking has a somewhat similar feel to Lasso, melding laughs with personal drama, even if it pitches a slightly darker comedic tone.

Shrinking will release its eighth episode tomorrow, with the penultimate episode and finale to follow over the next two weeks. The early season two renewal represents Apple’s commitment to the series. When viewers should expect Shrinking season two to air is less clear.

9to5Mac understands that the writing room for season two is open at the moment, with some scripts already completed. This suggests the show could go into production later this year, which would likely set a season two release date for sometime in 2024.

Coming soon on TV+

Apple’s content pipeline for March, April, and May is pretty stacked as the company tries to air as much as possible inside the Emmy’s eligibility window. The service will premiere 10 wholly new original series in the next couple of months, including star-studded climate change anthology Extrapolations, sci-fi series Silo, and Jennifer Garner-led limited series The Last Thing He Told Me.

TV+ will also stream the new seasons of Ted Lasso, The Afterparty, Schmigadoon and more. Upcoming new movies include the highly anticipated Tetris biopic and rom-com Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Keep updated on everything coming to TV+ in our comprehensive show guide.