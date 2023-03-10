MLB app for iPhone adds Live Activities support; here’s how it works

In addition to changes that rolled out earlier this week, the MLB app for iPhone has also added support for Live Activities. This means you can follow along with your favorite team right from your Lock Screen or from the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

As highlighted by Jason Snell at Six Colors, MLB has done a nice job of integrating support for Live Activities. On the Lock Screen, you can see the current score of the game you’re following, alongside the inning, the count of the current at bat, the number of outs in the inning, and if anyone is on base.

In the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro, the MLB Live Activity will show you the current score of the game you’re tracking. As usual, you can also long-press on the Dynamic Island to see the full Live Activity.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

You can only track the score of teams that you’ve “favorited” in the MLB app.

You have to manually enable the Live Activity for each game. You can do this by going to the “Scores” section of the app and looking for the blue “Track” button.

You can optionally go to the Settings app, find the MLB app, and enable “More Frequent Updates” for Live Activities to ensure you’re always viewing the most recent data.

MLB says that not all games are available to track via Live Activities during Spring Training due to a lack of pitch-by-pitch MLB Gameday data. Presumably, all games will be available to track during the regular season.

The MLB regular season kicks off at the end of this month. You can download the latest version of the MLB app on the App Store. Go Reds (and sell the team, Bob).

