T-Mobile confirms its free MLB․TV offer will return this year; MLB app updated for 2023 season

T-Mobile has officially confirmed that one of its most popular “T-Mobile Tuesday” promotions is returning for another year. Starting on March 23, T-Mobile subscribers will be able to sign up for a free MLB.TV subscription that lasts for the entire 2023 baseball season.

Meanwhile, the MLB app for iPhone and iPad has also gotten a major update as 2023 Spring Training kicks off…

This is one of T-Mobile’s most popular freebie offers this year. There was speculation that the deal might not return this year, as T-Mobile and MLB only extended the agreement for four years back in March 2019. Some people had also speculated that T-Mobile’s offer for a free year of MLS Season Pass might have repalced the MLB.TV offer.

Thankfully, the two sides appear to have reached another agreement that at least covers the 2023 MLB season.

T-Mobile’s webpage for this year’s promotion indicates that users will be able to redeem the offers starting Tuesday, March 28, through Monday, April 3. You’ll just need to have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app installed on your device, as well as the MLB app.

T-Mobile says:

Save and redeem in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app by April 4, 2023, at 4:59 a.m. ET and sign up for MLB.TV between March 28, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. ET and April 4, 2023, 4:59 a.m. ET to receive a free subscription to MLB.TV for the 2023 season. Limited-time offer, subject to change. Only for T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers on qualifying plans who have T-Mobile Tuesdays.

As always, it’s important to remember that MLB.TV is subject to a number of pesky blackout restrictions. The service only covers live out-of-market games, but you can watch all games on demand. Without the freebie offer from T-Mobile, you’d pay $149.99 for a season of MLB.TV.

MLB has expressed its desire to remove blackout restrictions, but deals with local TV networks currently prevent that from happening. Apple has also dipped its toe in the water with Friday Night Baseball, which is also returning this year.

Finally, the MLB app for iPhone and iPad has also gotten a nice update ahead of the 2023 season:

Enjoy an all new onboarding experience to personalize your app for the 2023 season!

A full-featured Watch tab that includes a new Hero with 24/7 programming, and updated look and feel across the Watch sub-navigation

A refreshed Browse menu to allow deeper exploration into your favorite baseball topics

2023 Team Schedules and Tickets are out and available in the app

A refreshed Standings page – now including team logos

New splash screen to celebrate the start of Spring Training

General bug fixes and performance optimizations

Are you a T-Mobile subscriber who plans to sign up for MLB.TV this year? Let us know in the comments.