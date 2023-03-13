Deals: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $100 off, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID $120, more

We’re kicking off another work week and 9to5Toys is helping catch you up on all of today’s best discounts. This time around, Apple’s just-released 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is seeing one of its first discounts with a $100 price cut. That’s joined by a pair of notable markdowns on must-have Mac accessories, both of which are headlined by a new low on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Not to mention, a fresh spring price cut on the new AirPods Pro 2 at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Apple’s just-released 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

After seeing the 16-inch model go up for sale with upwards of $275 in savings attached, we’re now tracking a rare chance to save on Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Arriving to kick off the new work week courtesy of B&H, the latest portable Mac is now marked down to $1,899. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as only the third discount to date. It’s $51 under the launch savings we saw go live back in January and the second-best discount ever. There’s also up to $200 in savings to be had on other configurations right now in the spring sale, too.

All centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before. That compelling design now packs some notable improvements under the hood, with the M2 Pro processor delivering the latest from Apple Silicon to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard delivers Touch ID at new $120 low

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $120. Marking one of the first chances to save from its usual $149 going rate, this is now delivering a new all-time low at $29 off. It clocks in at $20 under our previous mention and is really the first time we’ve ever seen this caliber of discount applied to the latest and greatest peripheral. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is also marking down yet another official accessory. The latest Apple Magic Mouse joins in with a price cut down to $64. This is the second-best we’ve ever seen from the usual $79 going rate, and lands at within $4 of the all-time low from back in September. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

AirPods Pro 2 deliver ANC, Spatial Audio, more at second-best price

Amazon is now starting off the week by offering a chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Still dropping in price for one of the very first times across the board, the new earbuds are down to $200, locking in $49 in savings from the usual going rate while marking a return to the second-best price to date. While we saw the likes of Verizon step in to offer this price last week, it’s the first chance to save at Amazon in over a month. It comes within $1 of the all-time low, too.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

