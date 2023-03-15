iPhone 13 Pro now available via Apple’s refurbished store, prices start at $849

Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices via its official online store in the United States. This follows their initial release back in 2021. Head below for pricing details…

The base model iPhone 13 starts at $619 via Apple’s online refurbished store, but it is currently sold out. It was briefly available in refurbished condition for the first time on Monday night. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations for $849, $1,019, and $1,189, respectively.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is available in 512GB and 1TB configurations for $1,099 and $1,269, respectively. Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available via the refurbished store in sierra blue, alpine green, silver, space gray, and gold.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, a Lightning to USB-C cable) and a one-year limited warranty.

Apple says:

Every Apple Certified Refurbished product completes a rigorous refurbishment process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new Apple products. Your refurbished device is truly “like new,” with special savings of up to 15%.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Stock can vary and products can sell out quickly, so if you want an iPhone 13 in refurbished condition, you should act fast.

