Deals: Apple Watch SE 2 hits $219, ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats $170, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for grabs, courtesy of 9to5Toys. Leading the pack today, Apple Watch SE 2 is now even more affordable from $219. Also just in time for spring, ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostats now start from $170 to go alongside this refurbished Philips Hue HomeKit lighting sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Spring savings make Apple Watch SE 2 even more affordable

Arriving as the most affordable solution in Apple’s stable of current fitness trackers, Amazon is making the Apple Watch SE 2 even more affordable to as the weekend inches closes. Now dropping the GPS 45mm configuration down to $249, today’s offer marks only the fourth chance to save since launching in September. This is down from the usual $279 price tag and delivering the second-best price to date at $30 off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low while also undercutting our previous mention by $1. Seeing much of the same rare savings, the 40mm GPS style rests at $219 and the best price to date at $1 under our previous mention.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostats see spring discounts

With spring weather hopefully right around the corner, Amazon today is offering a series of well-timed discounts on ecobee’s lineup of latest SmartThermostats. With free shipping across the board, our favorite of the batch is putting the brand’s most capable climate control solution in the spotlight. Its new SmartThermostat Premium typically sells for $250, but is now resting at $220 for one of the very first times. This $30 price cut lands at the second-best price yet, coming within $5 of the all-time low set just once before back over Black Friday. This is also the first discount of the year, too.

ecobee’s latest smart thermostat arrives with an updated design that still stays true to what we’ve seen from the company in the past – putting a touchscreen display at the center of its form-factor to supplement the actual smart controls. Perfect for keeping your space the right temperature as the inconsistent spring weather rolls in, this model works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, while also serving as a standalone smart speaker for the former two. That lets you call up either voice assistant right from the thermostat, on top of using your smartphone. ecobee then rounds out the package by including not only a separate temperature sensor, but also an internal one for hyperlocal readings to automate your space. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Philips Hue refurb sale goes live for today only

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $19. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty.

An easy highlight from the sale, the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp is now down to $251. It typically fetches $330 but is now seeing a discount to $290 courtesy of Amazon. Today’s refurbished discount delivers the second-best price yet in either case, and amounts to as much as 24% in savings.

Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too.

