Apple expands immersive Apple Maps 3D experience to Boston

One of the most impressive parts of Apple Maps is something called “Detailed City Experience,” which offers incredible 3D recreations of major cities around the world and their associated landmarks. This week, Apple has expanded this feature to Boston for the first time…

The change was first spotted by Frank McShan on Twitter, who shared a handful of screenshots of the new immersive 3D design. Writing at SixColors, Boston native Dan Moren went in-depth on the new Apple Maps experience in Boston. Dan bounced around various landmarks in Boston, critiquing Apple’s designs and decisions:

Fenway Park

South Station

Quincy Market

Boston City Hall

Massachusetts State House

TD Garden

Museum of Fine Arts

Copley Square

Boston Public Library

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Stata Center at MIT

For those unfamiliar, the “Detailed City Experience” in Apple Maps offers an immersive and interactive view of cities and landmarks. The feature combines things like high-resolution satellite imagery, 3D visualizations, and detailed terrain to improve the Apple Maps experience. In addition to the visual improvements, this also makes for significant improvements to navigation, walking directions, transit features, and cycling routes.

The feature is available in the following cities:

Atlanta, GA

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Las Vegas, NV

London, United Kingdom

Los Angeles, CA

Melbourne, Australia

Miami, FL

Montréal, Canada

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Seattle, WA

Sydney, Australia

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Washington, DC

You can explore the Apple Maps Detailed City Experiences on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

